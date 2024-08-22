England to host 4 nations as ECB announces fixtures for 2025 home season

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the fixtures for the home season in 2025. The fulcrum of the season is the blockbuster five-Test rubber against India, beginning on June 20 at Headingley as the tourists hope to win their first series on English soil in 2007.

The previous series between the two sides in England ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw as the Englishmen eked out a seven-wicket victory at Edgbaston in July 2022. However, Rohit Sharma's men pulverised Ben Stokes and co. on home soil earlier this year, winning the five-Test series by 4-1. The season for the men's English team will open with a historic four-day Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Sandwiched between the red-ball games against Zimbabwe and India are the three ODIs and as many T20Is against the West Indies, beginning on May 29. The Proteas will also tour England for three ODIs and three T20Is, kickstarting on September 2.

As far as England women are concerned, they will host the West Indies and India.

England men's schedule for 2025:

Only Rothesay Men's Test vs Zimbabwe: May 22 - 25 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

1st Metro Bank ODI vs West Indies: May 29 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Metro Bank ODI: June 1 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd Metro Bank ODI: June 3 - The Kia Oval, London

1st Vitality IT20: June 6 - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

2nd Vitality IT20: June 8 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

3rd Vitality IT20: June 10 - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

1st Rothesay Test vs India: June 20–24 - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Rothesay Test vs India: July 2–6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Rothesay Test vs India: July 10–14 - Lord’s, London

4th Rothesay Test vs India: July 23–27 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Rothesay Test vs India: July 31 – August 4 - The Kia Oval, London

1st Metro Bank ODI vs South Africa: 2 September - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Metro Bank ODI: 4 September vs South Africa - Lord’s, London

3rd Metro Bank ODI: 7 September vs South Africa - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

1st Vitality IT20: 10 September vs South Africa - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

2nd Vitality IT20: 12 September vs South Africa - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd Vitality IT20: 14 September vs South Africa - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

"Staging England Men’s and England Women’s series alongside each other has been popular with fans" - ECB Chief

Heather Knight. (Image Credits: Getty)

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould remains excited for the fixtures in 2025 and is especially looking forward to hosting the Indian men's side, given how it was a spectacle the last time. He elaborated, as quoted by ecb.co.uk:

"Staging England Men’s and England Women’s series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women’s game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful. I’m excited we’ll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year.

"India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last Men’s Test series here was a nailbiter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive. I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for white ball series, following this year’s Men’s Test series."

The Englishmen are currently involved in a three-Test series against Sri Lanka.

