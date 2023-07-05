England likely to push Harry Brook at No. 3 following Ollie Pope's injury - Reports 

England's sole reserve batter in the squad, Dan Lawrence, is set to miss the third Ashes Test as the management has instead brewed up a radical backup plan to cope with Ollie Pope's injury.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the re-shuffle in the batting order will propel Harry Brook to No. 3. Carrying a 2-0 deficit in the series, the team is also planning to make three changes to the playing XI, where Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood are primed to reshape the out-of-sorts bowling unit.

England vice-captain Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes after dislocating his shoulder while fielding at Lord's. The right-handed batter had sustained an injury of a similar nature during the home series against Pakistan in 2020, that kept him out of action for four months.

Former England skipper Joe Root was asked about potentially batting at No.3 with Ollie Pope out of commission. Backing the management to make the right call and lauding Dan Lawrence's ability, Root said during the pre-match press conference:

"I'm there to go and try and score runs in whatever position that is and try and get back into this series. As a batting group, I think the way we look at the game is very different to how it was 18 months ago, and for the better as well."

He added:

"Lawrence has got that steeliness about him that wants to succeed at this level and he's got a great game to go with it and he's an exciting prospect."

James Anderson and Josh Tongue are likely to be the candidates to make way for the fresh seamers in the playing XI. The veteran seamer has been struggling for rhythm with only three wickets in the series so far, while Tongue came into the playing XI for the second Test as part of an all-seam bowling attack.

England's Harry Brook averages 22.2 at No. 3 in red-ball cricket

The rising batter has had a bright start to his Test career and cemented his spot in the middle order in Jonny Bairstow's absence. While he has been among the runs in his maiden Ashes series so far, his mode of dismissals and inability to convert a start has often irked the English fanbase and pundits.

Brook has scored 132 runs across four innings in Ashes 2023, with an average of 33 and a strike rate of 82.50.

However, the task of batting at No.3 in England is a whole different proposition. He last occupied the position in red-ball cricket during the 2018 County Championship. His first-class average at No. 3 is 22.2, something which the Australian bowlers will hope to capitalize on in the third Test.

