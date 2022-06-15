England lose crucial World Test Championship points for slow over rate in Trent Bridge

England have lost crucial World Test Championship points for slow over rate following their emphatic victory over New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Match referee Richie Richardson penalized the hosts for being two overs short of the target. According to Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short. Hence, two points were deduced from England's tally.

Ben Stokes and Co. are now placed eighth in the table with 40 points to their name. The point percentage also took a blow, going down from 25 to 23.80.

England players were also fined 40 percent of their match fees in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Stokes pleaded guilty to the charges labeled by the match officials and hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

England pull off a heist on the final day against New Zealand

Chasing 298 runs in less than three sessions on the fifth day, many felt that the hosts would play for a draw after being reduced to 93/4.

Stokes and Jonny Bairstow arrested a batting collapse, with 160 runs required in the final session of the day's play.

Things took a complete turn when they came out to bat after Tea as both Bairstow and Stokes went hard after the bowlers. The home side smashed 68 runs in the first five overs as the Yorkshire cricketer inched towards his hundred. Bairstow eventually reached the triple figures in just 77 balls. Stokes wasn't one to be left behind as he smashed a 55-ball half-century.

Bairstow was eventually out after a 92-ball 136 but Stokes remained unbeaten on 75 to see the team through to a memorable win that marked a new dawn in their Test history.

With the series already done and dusted, both teams will lock horns against each other in the third Test at Headingley, starting June 23.

