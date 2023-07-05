England to make wholesale changes for Headingley Test; Harry Brook to replace Pope at No.3: Reports

In their bid to make a comeback in Ashes 2023, England have decided to make some fundamental changes to their playing XI for the third Test at Headingley, Leeds beginning from Thursday, July 6.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the hosts are planning to push Harry Brook up to the No.3 spot after vice-captain Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a dislocated shoulder.

England are also reportedly keen to make three changes to their XI, with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood all likely to get a look in for the Headingley Test. This means that Ali will add some muscle to the middle-order with captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow likely to move one position higher.

James Anderson and Josh Tongue are likely to be rested as the turnaround time between the two Tests is just three days. Chris Woakes could bring variety to the bowling attack with his accuracy and also gives depth to the batting. Mark Wood's extra pace will be a welcome addition for the hosts as they seem keen to use the short-ball barrage more and more.

England captain Ben Stokes thinking about 3-2

Despite the loss in the Lord's Test, England captain Ben Stokes seemed to be pretty pumped up while speaking to the reporters after the game. He claimed how committed the hosts are to turning things around and trying and win the remaining three Tests to clinch the series.

On this, he stated:

"All we're thinking about is winning the series 3-2. It's very exciting to know that the way in which we are playing our cricket actually couldn't be more perfect for the situation we find ourselves in - we have to win these three games to get this urn back."

The Headingley crowd is likely to provide another hostile environment for the Aussies and will be right behind the hosts to push them for a comeback.

Poll : 0 votes