England name 14-man squad for 4th Ashes Test, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson retained

England have named a strong 14-man squad for the fourth Ashes Test, set to begin on July 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Right-arm seamer Ollie Robinson has been retained despite him struggling with back spasms during the third Test at Headingley.

Robinson managed to bowl only 11.2 overs in the third Test at Headingley as his back injury resurfaced, forcing him to walk off the field on day 1. While the Sussex seamer fielded in Australia's second innings, he did not bowl. But England got the job well done with their remaining three pacers and a lone spinner in Moeen Ali.

Mark Wood, who made a thunderous return to Test cricket at Headingley, is in line to play another Test. The right-arm speedster was on song from the get-go, clocking well over 93mph and picked up his maiden fifer in the first innings. Wood also struck some lusty blows with the bat across two innings.

Keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow has also found himself under pressure after some poor performances with the gloves. However, with Ben Foakes still not in the squad, Bairstow will keep wickets.

With the two sides to play at James Anderson's home ground, it remains to be seen if the 40-year-old gets an opportunity. The right-arm seamer managed only three wickets in the first two Tests as the hosts decided to bring in Chris Woakes as his replacement at Headingley.

England's squad for the 4th Test

Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The English side pulled one back at Headingley after losing two close games at Edgbaston and Lord's, respectively. However, Australia still lead the five-Test series 2-1. England need to win the remaining two Tests to become only the second team to win a series after being 0-2 down in a five-match rubber.

