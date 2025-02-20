England name playing XI for 2025 Champions Trophy match against Australia

The England cricket team have already named their eleven for their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Jamie Smith has returned to the side and will take the gloves from Phil Salt, who kept during the entire limited-overs tour of India.

Smith didn't play in the ODI series in India due to injury sustained during the T20I series. However, he has been declared fit and will also bat at number three in their tournament-opener. Smith, who made his ODI debut only in September 2023, has only played seven matches in the format with 133 runs with a best of 49, which came against Australia in Leeds last year. However, he is yet to bat at number three and has done so only at number five and six.

With the 24-year-old set to slot at number three, Joe Root will bat at four. The former England Test captain had batted at number three in the 50-over series against India but didn't find so much success, headlined by a best of 69 in the second ODI in Cuttack.

England playing XI: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

England recently lost the ODI series at home to Australia

Australia national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The Englishmen, meanwhile, last year lost a five-game ODI series at home to Australia by a 3-2 scoreline. Their confidence also would have likely taken a hit after a 3-0 series sweep in India Australia's form hasn't been the best either as they are coming on the back of consecutive ODI series defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Men in Yellow are also struggling with injury issues, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to those. Mitchell Starc also pulled out of the tournament in the eleventh hour due to personal reasons. With limited chances of coming back in the Champions Trophy, both sides will be keen to get off to winning starts.

