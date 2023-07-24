England name unchanged 14-man squad for the 5th and final Ashes Test

England have announced an unchanged 14-man squad from the side that featured in the fourth Test for the final game at the Oval, starting Thursday, July 27.

While there was some speculation about Chris Woakes' niggle that may lead to the selection of all-rounder Sam Curran, the hosts have retained the same squad from the previous game.

Despite the disappointment of relinquishing the Ashes urn to Australia for a third consecutive time, England dominated the fourth Test from start to finish before rain played spoilsport.

After asking Australia to bat first, Ben Stokes and Co. bowled the visitors out for 317 on a placid wicket. In reply, England slaughtered the Aussie bowlers for 592, scoring at 5.50 runs per over to capture a 275-lead and give themselves a golden opportunity to level the series.

However, inclement weather relegated play to be only possible for 30 overs on Day 4 and a washout on the final day. Australia were tottering at 214/5 at stumps on Day 4, trailing by 61 runs but escaped with a draw.

The result meant that the Aussies retained the Ashes and can now try to record their first series win in England since 2001.

While the overall selection of the squad for the final Test isn't much of a surprise, it will be interesting to see the England playing XI for the Oval contest. Considering the woeful run of veteran pacer James Anderson throughout the series, England could be tempted to bring Josh Tongue back into the lineup.

Anderson has picked up only five wickets in three games so far at a dismal average of 76.75. On the other hand, Tongue impressed in his only game this series, picking up five wickets, including the prized scalps of David Warner and Steve Smith in both innings.

Also worthwhile is the possible return of pacer Ollie Robinson should he be fit again from his back injury. With Stuart Broad playing in all four Tests of the series, England may consider resting him despite the importance of the final Test.

The hosts will look to keep their proud record of not losing a Test series to Australia at home since 2001 intact. Further, it could also be the final home Ashes game for the legendary duo of James Anderson (40) and Stuart Broad (37).

Australia won the opening two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's in nail-biting finishes, while England registered a thrilling win of their own in the third Test at Headingley. The drawn fourth Test deprived the hosts of an opportunity to become the first English side to stage a comeback from an 0-2 deficit and win an Ashes series.

England squad for the 5th Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.