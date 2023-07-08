"England needed a lift mentally and emotionally"- Nasser Hussain lauds Mark Wood for his all-round performance

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain credited speedster Mark Wood for lifting the spirits of the hosts in the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Wood picked up five wickets in the first innings and also played a quickfire cameo of 24(8) to help his team get closer to Australia's score.

Hussain also shed light on Wood's character and how his positive body language would have had an effect on England's performance in Headingley so far. Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast, here's what Nasser Hussain had to say about Mark Wood's contribution:

"When you play back-to-back Tests in three days and have two heartbreaking defeats, you need someone like Wood. Not just his ability but also his character. He just seems to love life and love the game. England needed a lift mentally and emotionally and I think that's what Wood has provided with his pace and six-hitting ability (laughs)."

Kumar Sangakkara on Mark Wood's cameo

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara was also present in the discussion and weighed in on how important Mark Wood's cameo was for England. He smashed three sixes and a boundary and Sangakkara feels that gave momentum for Ben Stokes to find his mojo.

Sangakkara said:

"Those are the little moments you need in a game like this. Everyone playing their part and staying with Stokes who was batting so well. I think that innings (from Wood) galvanized Stokes as well because he was expecting a harder graft at that point. Wood gives his everything from the heart be it with the bat, ball or in the field and it was brilliant to watch."

Australia stand at 116/4 ahead of Day 3 and have Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head at the crease. It was this partnership in the first innings that took the visitors to a respectable total and England would want Wood and other bowlers to strike early on Day 3.

