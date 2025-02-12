England pacer takes a nap as visitors crumble in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

England pacer Jofra Archer was seen taking a nap in the dugout during the third and final ODI against India in Ahmedabad on February 12. Having already surrendered the three-match series with defeats in the opening two games, England were up against it once again in the series finale.

Their bowlers were carted around the park by the Indian batters, who amassed a mammoth total of 356 in 50 overs. In response, England were reeling at 154/5 in the 25th over when the cameras zoomed into their dugout, where Archer was snoozing.

The ace pacer played in the opening ODI before being rested for the last two outings.

Here is a video of Jofra Archer taking a nap as the England run-chase was going downhill:

Archer played all five matches of the T20I series that preceded the ODIs, picking up six wickets at an average of 34.33. However, his poor economy of 10.30 played a massive role in England losing the series by a 1-4 margin.

The 29-year-old fared better in the lone ODI he played on the Indian tour (first ODI), with figures of 1/39 in seven overs despite England's four-wicket defeat.

England on the brink of a series whitewash after collapse in third ODI

England batters struggled again in the middle overs of the Ahmedabad clash [Credit: Getty]

England continued their struggles on the Indian white-ball tour with another middle-order collapse in their massive run-chase in the third ODI against India. Chasing 357 to avoid a series whitewash, the visitors were off to a sensational start at 60/0 in six overs.

However, as has been the case right through the series, they suffered an untimely collapse to be reduced to 174/7 in the 30th over. With the result all but confirmed, England are on their way to a fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series loss since the disastrous 2023 World Cup in India.

Their horrific ODI form does not bode well with the Champions Trophy starting in a week on February 19. Jos Buttler's side are part of a tough Group B with Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan in the eight-team tournament.

As things stand, England are struggling at 175/8 in the 31st over, requiring an unlikely 182 runs for victory.

