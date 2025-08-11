"England are not qualifying" - Aakash Chopra on Ben Stokes and Co.'s chances of reaching 2027 WTC final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that England won't qualify for the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final. He reasoned that Ben Stokes and company are likely to be troubled by New Zealand at home and have three tough away series in the ongoing WTC cycle.

England garnered 43.33 percent points in the recently concluded Test series against India. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, with the hosts having two points deducted due to a slow over rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener virtually ruled out England's chances of reaching the 2027 WTC final.

"England are hosting New Zealand, India and Pakistan. The series against India has ended in a 2-2 draw. They might beat Pakistan. New Zealand will trouble them. New Zealand are not pushovers," Chopra said (4:10).

"Their away tours are against Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh. England are not qualifying. I feel England won't qualify this time either because they will not win the home series 100 percent, and going away, they will find it difficult in Bangladesh as well. You know what will happen in South Africa and Australia," he added.

England haven't yet qualified for a WTC final. They finished fifth in the 2023-25 cycle, with 43.18 percent points.

"It's actually a favorable draw" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand's home series in 2025-27 WTC cycle

New Zealand haven't yet started their campaign in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that New Zealand can win all three of their home series in the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

"New Zealand's home series are against India, the West Indies and Sri Lanka. It's actually a favorable draw. You can win all these three series at home. You can beat India, the West Indies and Sri Lanka. Their away series are slightly difficult - Australia, England and Pakistan," he said (6:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Kiwis could be one of the contenders to reach the WTC final.

"I don't see them winning in Australia, at least at this point in time. If they win one of the series against Pakistan and England and draw the other, and win all the series at home, New Zealand may have a chance. New Zealand can be one of the contenders," Chopra observed.

New Zealand were the inaugural WTC champions. They finished fourth in the 2023-25 cycle, with 48.21 percent points.

