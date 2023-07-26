England remain unchanged as James Anderson retains spot for fifth Ashes Test

England have named their playing XI ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval, which starts on Thursday (July 27). The hosts remai unchanged and retained the struggling James Anderson despite scrutiny over his position.

Anderson, who returned for the fourth Test in Manchester, after missing the third, managed only one wicket. The 40-year-old has only three wickets in the series and averages a dismal 76.75. However, he expressed his desire to keep playing as long as captain Ben Stokes needs him to.

Jonny Bairstow was yet another Englishman who was under scrutiny after the third Test at Headingley. However, the Yorkshire cricketer produced some sharp work behind the stumps at Old Trafford and scored a swashbuckling unbeaten 99 in the only innings England batted.

Due to persistent rains on Day 5 at Old Trafford, England's hopes of levelling the Ashes were crushed. The hosts had dominated Australia from the outset, bowling them out for 317 after winning the toss and taking a 275-run lead.

With only five wickets to take and the tourists trailing by 61 runs, showers played into Australia's hands as they retained the urn by avoiding defeat. However, the final Test is far from a dead rubber as Ben Stokes and co. look to prevent their first Ashes series loss at home since 2001.

Should the visitors not lose the fifth Test, Pat Cummins will become the first Australian captain since Steve Waugh to win an away Ashes series. The Oval was also the venue where Australia won the World Test Championship final.

England XI for fifth Ashes Test

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson