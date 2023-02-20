"England’s greatest challenge will be away in India" - Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons the most significant challenge for Ben Stokes and co. will be the India tour. Hussain also believes that the 2023 Ashes series could be a close contest.

England won the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs. James Anderson and Stuart Broad picked up four wickets apiece as England bowled New Zealand out for 126 while defending 393.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain sounded doubtful about England's aggressive approach working on Indian pitches. The cricketer-turned-commentator said the Ashes series will depend on how Australia fare with the bat, as they have been weak away from home:

"Given Australia have not won here since 2001, England’s greatest challenge will be away in India. The Ashes is going to be mouthwatering, and I think it will be close. People are talking about whether Bazball will work against their high-quality bowling attack. I think the Ashes will be won and lost on Australia’s batting line-up. They have been below par away from home, but if they can score runs in England, it will be pretty tight."

Although England were the last team to win a Test series on Indian soil, they have won only one game on their last two tours. The 2021 series ended in a 3-1 win for India.

"McCullum was the right fit at the right time" - Nasser Hussain

Former England captain (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain said that Brendon McCullum came to the fore at the right time for England and prompted the tean to play freely, which has worked wonders. He added:

"McCullum was the right fit at the right time. Before he came in, England were being micromanaged to the Nth degree, whether it be because of the Covid bubbles or their rotation policy. They needed someone like McCullum to set them free. With Stokes as his captain, they have two people who are completely aligned."

Under Stokes, England have lost only one Test and are coming a 3-0 series win in Pakistan. Before the Englishman's appointment as captain, they had lost the Ashes in Australia and a three-Test series in the West Indies.

Poll : 0 votes