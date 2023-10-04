"England’s greatest ever white-ball batter" - Nasser Hussain labels Jos Buttler as key to their 2023 World Cup hopes

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain reckons Jos Buttler will be the most crucial player for the defending champions in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. The reputed commentator also acknowledged that Joe Root will be as vital, if not more.

England will face a big challenge in defending their world title as conditions in India will be vastly different from home. Hussain thinks Buttler and Root will be important for England's hopes and told Daily Mail:

"Buttler, England’s greatest ever white-ball batter, is the key. And teams still need glue in a 50-over innings, so Joe Root’s return to form will be vital."

When asked about the lack of youth in the England lineup, Hussai stressed that experience is of utmost importance in Indian conditions and for a stage as big as the World Cup.

"They are experienced but that’s what you want in India. They are starting to move on and quite a few players will be getting towards their mid-30s by the end of this tournament. Yes, they are blessed with a lot of emerging talent with the bat but they will have to keep an eye on the bowling depth as they move forward," he added.

The upcoming tournament could be the last 50-over World Cup for the likes of Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan and Joe Root.

"Rohit Sharma with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah with the ball" - Nasser Hussain on India's key players

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hussain added that Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Marsh, and Heinrich Klaasen will stand out for their respective teams.

"India will go a long way so Rohit Sharma with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah with the ball. So will England, so Buttler and Rashid for them. Mitch Marsh will stand out for Australia as will South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen, who’s such a good player of spin."

However, the Chennai-born cricketer highlighted that India doesn't have the luxury of their batters bowling and their bowlers chipping in with runs.

"India are favourites. Can they play no-fear cricket in knockout games? Also their batters don’t bowl and their bowlers don’t bat, so their balance will be interesting. My semi-finalists are India, England, Australia, Pakistan."

The Men in Blue have momentum leading into the showpiece event, having won Asia Cup 2023 and the bilateral ODI series against Australia.