England's trump card Shoaib Bashir yet to arrive in India for the Test series due to visa issues

Young uncapped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir wasn't with the England squad that arrived in India from UAE on Sunday, January 21, for their five-match Test series beginning on January 25.

Bashir was present in England's training camp in the UAE but has stayed back in the country due to a delay in paperwork leading to a visa issue. However, head coach Brendon McCullum is confident of having the youngster available for selection come the first Test.

Here's what McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"Bash (Bashir) will join us hopefully tomorrow as well. He's got a couple of issues with his visa coming through. We're confident on the back of the help from the BCCI and the Indian government that will sort itself out pretty quickly as well."

Brendon McCullum further added:

"Things take time, don't they? Everyone is doing what they can. It's a process we need to go through. We're pretty confident that we're close. The time that Bash had with the squad over in Abu Dhabi, where he fitted in seamlessly, will serve him greatly."

Shoaib Bashir has played just six first-class games with 10 wickets to his name. However, the Somerset spinner seems to have shown enough promise to be given a chance in the England team for such a massive Test series against a quality Indian side.

Apart from Shoaib Bashir, even Dan Lawrence will join England's squad soon

England was struck with a body blow when young sensation Harry Brook returned home due to personal reasons. While the ECB have not entirely shut the door on Brook's potential return at some point in the Test series, Dan Lawrence will fly in as a replacement.

Alongside Shoaib Bashir, even Lawrence is in the UAE. However, he didn't travel with the England squad to India as he featured in the ILT20 for the Desert Vipers. It will be interesting to see whether both Bashir and Lawrence make it into England's starting XI straightaway, come Thursday.

