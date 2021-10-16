We have to get our minds away from the bubble experiences and start thinking about beating Australia: Stuart Broad

Seasoned England bowler Stuart Broad believes the team must focus on regaining the Ashes in Australia instead of worrying about bio-bubble restrictions. Broad also said he is keen to fire after recovering from a calf injury, which he sustained during the home summer.

The ECB gave the green light for the tour, which is subject to several conditions, and followed it up by announcing a 17-man squad. English players, Joe Root and Jos Buttler who initially threatened to withdraw due to stringent quarantine protocols, made the squad.

Stuart Broad feels that all England should talk about is cricket after completing their quarantine protocols in Australia. The 35-year-old said they have to think about outplaying the hosts on the field. Broad is eager to make an impact on the tour. While speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"We have to get our minds away from the bubble experiences that we've had to deal with for a long time. We have to talk about enjoying the tour and what's going to make us play better on the field. How do we bowl better balls and how do we take our catches?' Because if our mind gets away from that, we will not win in Australia. That will be our mindset when we get to Australia, it's just cricket. We need to talk about the cricket and I'm certainly looking forward to doing that."

Although Stuart Broad has a modest record in Australia, he is likely to share the new-ball duties with James Anderson. In five Tests during the 2017-18 tour, the Nottinghamshire seamer picked up only 11 wickets at 47.73 as the visitors lost the series 4-0.

"I've been back bowling two weeks now": Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stuart Broad, whose calf injury had cut short his home summer, said he is steadily increasing his workload in preparation for the grueling Ashes winter. The veteran also talked about Australia's lack of match time ahead of the series, claiming that it could be a significant factor in the series. He said:

"Yeah, all fit and firing. I've been back bowling two weeks now. Building my workloads up, building my fitness up, ready for what's a hugely exciting winter for the red-ball team. It's going to be quite an unpredictable series I think. Australia just haven't played any cricket. I think they've played four Tests in the last year. Players are going to be going in without a lot of match time and I think that will be exciting to watch."

While England picked the best available squad, they will miss the likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Australia, on the other hand, lack game time. However, they are a formidable side at home and have dominated England in the past.

