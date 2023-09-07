England shouldn’t even be looking at Jofra Archer for World Cup 2023: Steve Harmison

Former England pacer Steve Harmison feels Jofra Archer shouldn't be rushed back into the scheme of things for the ODI World Cup to be played in India in less than a month.

While Archer hasn't been named in England's provisional 15-member World Cup squad, chief selector Luke Wright had hinted at a possibility of taking the injured speedster as a travelling reserve so that he could possibly make an impact at the backend of the tournament.

However, speaking to iNews, Harmison explained the importance of ensuring that Archer is eased back into competitive cricket. He said

"Getting back on the field during a World Cup is just asking too much of somebody who has been out for such a long time. I don’t think it’s fair on him. I say this purely from Jofra’s point of view, England shouldn’t even be looking at him (for the World Cup). I think it might be a little bit cruel."

He further added:

"I think Jofra needs to find a way back into cricket, possibly away from England, just go and enjoy getting back on the field again. This lad has been through the ringer for such a long time and I think just give him a break and let him ease back into cricket."

Some other part of Jofra Archer's body will break down: Steve Harmison

Steve Harmison shed light on how Jofra Archer has broken down with long-term injuries in the recent past whenever he has been brought back into competitive cricket. Being a former pacer himself, he claimed that no amount of net practice can guarantee that there will be no breakdowns during the game.

On this, Harmison stated:

“It won’t be his elbow this time, it’ll be some other part of his body that breaks down if he’s asking his body to do something it hasn’t done for quite some time, no matter how much training you’ve done. When you’re in the middle, it’s completely different to bowling in the nets so I’d like to think England can get through this whole World Cup without him."

Jofra Archer had featured in five games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, but an elbow injury saw him ruled out for the entire English summer.