England spinner Shoaib Bashir granted visa, to join the team in India this weekend

England cricket team will breathe a sigh of relief as spinner Shoaib Bashir has been granted a visa to travel to India for the Test series. The ECB released a statement for the same, confirming that the uncapped 20-year-old will link up with the national team over the weekend.

Bashir had to fly back to the United Kingdom from Abu Dhabi as a delay in the issuance of his visa prevented him from joining the rest of the team in India.

The ECB's statement confirming that the young spinner has received his visa read:

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend. We're glad the situation has now been resolved."

A spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Office said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"The visa has been issued by London. There are rules and regulations governing the issuance of an Indian visa. The same were being applied in this case."

The off-spinner is unavailable for the opening Test in Hyderabad, starting on Thursday. England have picked all their three spin-bowling options in the playing XI. Tom Hartley will make his debut, while Mark Wood is the only fast bowler.

"There was never a chance that we were ever not going to travel" - Ben Stokes on Shoaib Bashir's visa row

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Earlier on Wednesday during a press conference, Ben Stokes admitted to saying the team shouldn't travel to India until Bashir gets his visa but added that it was just a cheeky remark. As quoted by BBC Sport, he said:

"When I first found the news out in Abu Dhabi, I did say we shouldn't fly until Bash gets his visa but that was a little bit tongue in cheek. I know it's a way bigger thing, doing that. That was probably just [my] emotions around the whole thing. There was never a chance that we were ever not going to travel around this, but Bash knows he's had our full support."

England will hope to take inspiration from their 2012-13 series win in India and stop the hosts' juggernaut.

