England suffer setback as Jack Leach ruled out of Ashes 2023 squad

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the upcoming Ashes Test series against Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Sunday, June 4.

The left-arm spinner participated in England's recent 10-wicket win over Ireland in the one-off Test played at Lord's. He accounted for a total of four dismissals as the game was wrapped in three days.

However, Jack Leach developed low back symptoms during the one-off Test and a scan on Sunday revealed that the 31-year-old has a stress fracture.

"A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him (Jack Leach) out of the forthcoming Ashes Test series," ECB issued a statement on its official website.

Leach was part of England's last two Ashes squads, both home (2019) and away (2021-22). He picked up 12 wickets in four games at an average of 25.83 in the 2019 Ashes in England.

However, Leach's vital contribution in that series was with the bat in the Headingley Test. He was involved in a determined 76-run stand along with Ben Stokes (135*) for the 10th wicket as England pulled off one of the stunning heists in Test cricket.

Although Leach scored 1* off 17 balls, his solid defence kept Australian bowlers at bay, and allowed Stokes to counter-attack fearlessly in the 359-run chase.

Josh Hazlewood's Ashes participation in doubt

Jack Leach is the first England player to miss the high-octane Test series despite being named in the initial squad for the first two Tests.

Leach's news came hours after Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the World Test Championship Final against India, starting on June 7 at The Oval in London.

Hazlewood endured Achilles issue in the Sydney Test of the South Africa series in January. The long-standing injury became a deterrent for the Aussie speedster's progress in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2023.

Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey is hopeful of the fast bowler recovering ahead of the Ashes. However, long-standing injury issue makes the 32-year-old vulnerable for the 46-day tour in England.

