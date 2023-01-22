New Zealand have lost their top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with one to play. As a result, England have surged ahead and are now the top-ranked ODI side.

Before the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, the Kiwis sat at the summit with 115 rating points and England were at 113, followed by Australia at 112 and India at 111.

After losing to India by eight wickets in Raipur, the tourists have dropped to second with 113 rating points and 3166 overall points.

England and India are now placed first and third, respectively, with 113 points. Should Rohit Sharma and Co. win the final ODI against the Blackcaps in Indore on Tuesday and sweep the series 3-0, they will become the No.1 side.

New Zealand bundled out for their third-lowest ODI total against India

New Zealand struggled from the outset in the second ODI against India's relentless bowling attack as they left the opposition reeling at 15-5 after 10 overs. None of their top six batters made it to double figures. Glenn Phillips shared partnerships of 41 and 47 with Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner, respectively, showing some resistance.

Despite that, the Kiwi innings lasted only 34.3 overs and were skittled for 108. India made light work of the target as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led the way with a 72-run opening stand. The Indian captain perished for 51, followed by Virat Kohli for 11. Nevertheless, Gill remained unbeaten at 40 to usher the home side to an eight-wicket victory.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham admitted that the Blackcaps failed to adapt to the tricky surface and lamented the lack of partnerships at the top. He praised Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj for bowling testing line and lengths, with the latter bagging figures of 6-1-18-3 to win the Player of the Match award.

