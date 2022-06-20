England to tour Pakistan in September for seven-match T20I series - Reports  

According to recent reports, England's men's team is set to tour Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series ahead of the impending T20 World Cup 2022.

Reports from the Pakistani media suggest that the two cricketing nations will battle it out in seven T20I games from September 15 to October 2. The matches are expected to be played in Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ England will play seven T20's in Rawalpindi Lahore and Multan during tour to Pakistan in September. #PAKvENG England will play seven T20's in Rawalpindi Lahore and Multan during tour to Pakistan in September. #PAKvENG

It is worth mentioning that England and Pakistan were originally scheduled to compete in a five-match series. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had later approved two additional T20Is.

ECB had backed out from their Pakistan tour last year at the last minute, citing players experiencing bubble fatigue as the reason. While the English side will tour Pakistan in September for the T20 games, they are also expected to return to the Asian nation for a three-match Test series after the T20 World Cup 2022.

England to host India in July 2022

The Eoin Morgan-led side are currently taking part in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. The Test team, on the other hand, is playing a Test series at home versus New Zealand.

After the completion of the two series, the Poms will lock horns with India in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham from July 1. India are leading the five-match series by 2-1 and have a chance of securing a series victory on English soil.

The two cricketing giants will go up against each other in six white-ball matches following the red-ball fixture. They will play three T20Is and as many ODIs between July 7 and July 17.

India squad for fifth Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

