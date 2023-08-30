England vs New Zealand 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

England are hosting New Zealand for four T20Is and as many ODIs from August 30 to September 15. Ahead of the series, the Kiwis featured in two practice T20 matches. They beat Worcestershire by seven wickets in the first game and Gloucestershire by 22 runs in the second.

The first T20I will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on August 30, while the subsequent T20Is will be held in Manchester (September 1), Birmingham (September 3) and Nottingham (September 5).

The ODI series will begin with the first match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 8. The remaining three one-dayers will be played in Southampton (September 10), Kennington Oval (September 13) and Lord’s (September 15).

World champions England will be led by Jos Buttler. Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid are some of the key members of the team. Harry Brook will also be keen to make an impact after being left out of the provisional ODI World Cup squad.

Tim Southee-led New Zealand will also be expected to give the hosts a tough fight, with proven match-winners like Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner in the squad.

England vs New Zealand 2023 telecast channel list in India

Sony has bagged the rights to live telecast the England vs New Zealand 2023 series in India. The live telecast of the series will thus be available on Sony Sports network channels.

As per a post by Sony Sports Network, the England-New Zealand matches can be watched live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel.

England vs New Zealand 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand 2023 series will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to Sony Liv to follow the action in the series.

The various subscription schemes offered are as follows - ₹599 (yearly - mobile only), ₹999 (yearly), ₹699 (six months) and ₹299 (monthly).

England vs New Zealand 2023: T20I squads

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie