England vs West Indies 2020: Wisden Trophy to be replaced by Richards-Botham Trophy 

The third Test match between England and West Indies will be the final Wisden Test match. The officials have decided to replace the Wisden Trophy with the Richards-Botham Trophy, meaning that the next time England and West Indies play a Test series, the winning team will take the Richards-Botham Trophy home.

As reported by BBC, the new trophy is a tribute to two of the most iconic players in cricket history. The Wisden Trophy will be retired and placed in a museum at Lord's.

"It really is a big honour, quite amazing," Ian Botham said reacting to the massive announcement.

Talking to Isa Guha on BBC Test Match Special, Ian Botham said that he was pleased to see this development. Besides, the former England captain labelled Vivian Richards as the best batsman he had played against.

"There are times when I came to England and Ian made me felt so welcome," said former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards.

The West Indies legend then spoke about his friendship with Ian Botham and said that the duo sent a message to the world that two people of different races could live together, compete together, and even share good times.

The history between England and West Indies in Test cricket

England and West Indies have been a part of some enthralling Test matches

England and West Indies have competed in 27 Wisden Trophy Test series, with the Caribbean team winning 14 of them. England have won nine, whereas four series ended in a draw. Jason Holder and co. are holding the title at the moment, and the scoreline of the ongoing series is 1-1.

Joe Root's team needs to win the final Test match at Old Trafford to regain the trophy. Even if the match ends in a draw, West Indies will retain the cup.