England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against India due to a calf injury, according to a report by Telegraph Sport. The 24-year-old recently made his T20I debut during the five-match series against India which concluded on Sunday, February 2.

Smith played the second and third T20Is, replacing Jacob Bethell in the process. He scored 28 runs in two matches and did not play in the final two games. In the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, he played as a wicketkeeper-batter in the home series against Australia in September.

England do have two wicketkeeper-batters in their current setup in the form of Phil Salt and Buttler. The England skipper has not donned the gloves since his return from a calf injury and played as a pure batter in the recently concluded T20I series too.

Trending

Salt has only played three ODIs as a wicketkeeper, and those appearances came during England's recent tour of the West Indies.

The report also mentions that leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been asked to stay back for the ODI series. He was initially not a part of England's squad for the ODI series against India and the Champions Trophy 2025 and was set to return home upon the culmination of the T20I series.

England had only included one frontline spinner in their T20I side. The move backfired as Adil Rashid lacked support from the other end, while Buttler did not avail enough opportunities to introduce spin bowling all-rounders Liam Livingstone or Jacob Bethell over the course of the series.

First ODI between India and England scheduled to be held on February 6

India and England head into the three-match ODI series with one eye on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The series opener is set to take place on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

England have not fared well in the 50-over format since the 2023 ODI World Cup. They lost six matches in the subcontinent during the campaign and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Since then, they have recorded three consecutive series losses against the West Indies (twice) and Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news