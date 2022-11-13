"England will be the team to beat without any question" - Michael Vaughan looks forward to the 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons they will be the team to beat in the next few years after winning their second T20 World Cup crown. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes England will also be firm favourites for the 2023 World Cup in India.

England clinched their second T20 World Cup trophy after beating Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Ben Stokes' unbeaten 52 off 49 were vital as the Men in Green fought tooth and nail while defending a below-par total of 137.

England Cricket @englandcricket Summing up what it means to win the Men's T20 World Cup! Summing up what it means to win the Men's T20 World Cup! 😍 https://t.co/5nWWT4AZUQ

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan said that the 2023 World Cup should be in England's sights and doesn't expect India to start as the favourites:

"The next big ticket is to win the 50 over World Cup in India next year. They have good spin options, and you have to put them down as favourites for that tournament as well. When the tournament starts, people will have India as favourites on home soil. Utter nonsense. England will be the team to beat without any question, and that is going to be the case for a few more years to come."

The former player also observed that England's data use has been magnificent, as evidenced by their victory against India. Vaughan continued:

"The way England use data is smart. The semi final was a masterclass in beating India. Bowling first was a brave step but they knew Virat Kohli likes a number to aim for. They front-loaded Adil Rashid which meant Rishabh Pant did not come in until later."

Jos Buttler & co. delivered one of their best performances of the tournament in the semifinal against India.

After electing to field first, the keeper-batter used his bowlers smartly to restrict a star-studded Indian batting unit to 168. Buttler and Alex Hales blazed towards the target as England achieved it in 16 overs without losing a wicket.

"I like the fact he has used Moeen Ali as his sounding board" - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan also reckons Buttler had his deputy Moeen Ali actively involved after the latter captained England to a series win in Pakistan, adding:

"I like the fact he has used Moeen Ali as his sounding board and deputy. Moeen did a great job as captain in Pakistan, and Jos is not the kind of leader who wants to take everything on himself. He looks to take advice and ensure everyone is involved."

England Cricket @englandcricket



Celebrations with loved ones and our amazing fans The trophy liftCelebrations with loved ones and our amazing fans The trophy lift 🏆 Celebrations with loved ones and our amazing fans ❤️ https://t.co/H2BCdf7j6r

England will hardly have time to enjoy their World Cup victory as they have a three-match ODI series scheduled against Australia, starting on November 17th in Adelaide.

