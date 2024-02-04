"England will only try and win" - Kevin Pietersen predicts 'fun' Day 4 of Vizag Test vs India

Kevin Pietersen believes India will be wary of England chasing down their massive 399-run fourth innings target on Monday, February 5. He said the visitors, led by Ben Stokes, were "very, very good" on Sunday and will stay true to their BazBall approach and go for the win on a pitch that is still not too difficult to bat on.

England ended the third day at 67/1 after 14 overs, 332 runs behind the goal. India could only score 255 in their second innings despite Shubman Gill's brilliant 104 (147) as most other batters threw away starts softly. A few balls turned and bounced, which made it difficult to hit on the up, but the pitch rewarded attrition.

About the upcoming fourth day, Kevin Pietersen wrote on X:

"How good was England today? Needed 10 wickets and got 10 wickets. Captaincy and team v v v good! The Indian team going to bed this evening, will at the back of their minds, know, the wicket is still good & England will only try and win this game tomorrow. It’s going to be fun!"

The highest fourth-innings chase in India is 387, which the hosts completed against England in Chennai in 2008, thanks to an unbeaten century from Sachin Tendulkar and an 85* from Yuvraj Singh.

We'll try to chase it down in 60 or 70 overs: England's James Anderson

After the day's play, England's most experienced player, James Anderson, said he saw 'nerves' in the Indian camp, adding that England would try to chase the remaining target within 60 to 70 overs. Anderson said:

"I think the nerves were there to see today, the way they batted, I think they didn't know how many was enough. They were quite cautious, even when they had a big lead. The chat last night from the coach was that even if they got 600 ahead we would still go for it. It's very clear to everyone how we will try to do it. I know there are 180 overs left in the game but we will try to do it in 60 or 70."

