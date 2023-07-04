"English cricket’s hypocrisy and the sense of entitlement is something else" - Aakash Chopra launches scathing attack on Stuart Broad

Aakash Chopra recently reacted to the spirit of cricket debate that has been going on following Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping on Day 5 of the recently concluded second Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia.

Bairstow was stumped by Australian keeper Alex Carey after the batter was caught outside of his crease after ducking a bouncer. Following the dismissal, Stuart Broad expressed his displeasure over Pat Cummins and Co. not withdrawing the appeal.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chopra recently called out England for their hypocrisy, pointing out how they have also been involved in controversial dismissals in the past. Replying to a video shared by another user, the cricketer-turned-pundit wrote:

"Ouch. You can even see the torchbearer of ‘The Spirit of the Game’ shrugging his shoulders instead of initiating the process to withdraw the appeal. After all, you wouldn’t want to be remembered for things like these.

"Also, there are multiple videos circulating calling out their hypocrisy…including some involving the current players. English cricket’s hypocrisy and the sense of entitlement is something else."

It is worth mentioning that Australia secured a stunning 43-run victory at Lord's to go 2-0 in the five-match series.

"I picked a fight with the whole team" - Stuart Broad on how he reacted to Jonny Bairstow's stumping

Stuart Broad has maintained that he believes that Australia made the wrong move by not withdrawing Jonny Bairstow's stumping appeal at Lord's. In his column for the Daily Mail, the veteran pacer shed light on the entire incident.

Broad revealed what he said to Pat Cummins and Alex Carey when he was at the crease. He wrote:

"I just said to Pat on repeat: ‘All these boos are for you, for your decision.’ And: ‘What a great opportunity you had to think clearly. I normally try and pick a fight with someone on the opposition, but on this occasion, I picked a fight with the whole team. To Alex Carey, I said: ‘This is what you’ll be remembered for, and that's a shame."

England and Australia will resume their battle when they lock horns in the third Test match of the Ashes 2023 series. The contest will take place at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday, July 6.

