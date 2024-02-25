"English spinners have done better than Indian spinners in this series" - Dinesh Karthik

Indian cricketer and broadcaster Dinesh Karthik belives English spinners have performed better than their much more seasoned Indian counterparts in the ongoing five-match Test series. He said it was the equivalent of an inexperienced medium-pace Indian attack doing better than English or Australian pacers in an away tour.

Karthik's remarks came after Day 2 of the fourth Test in Ranchi. India ended the day seven wickets down and 134 runs behind in their first innings after Shoaib Bashir, playing his second Test, took four wickets to break the hosts' middle order.

“Going from what has happened, you have to say that English spinners have done better than Indian spinners in this series," Karthik told Cricbuzz. "This is the first time they’re travelling to India. It’s like a completely inexperienced medium pace or fast-bowling attack going to Australia or England and doing better than their fast-bowlers."

Overall, at Stumps, the top-three Indian spinners had 36 wickets in the series from 292.1 overs compared to 37 from 384.1 overs for the visitors.

"Ashwin has definitely not had his best series in India" - Dinesh Karthik

Karthik also highlighted India's biggest concern - lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's rare blip in form in home Tests. The offie has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 38.83 so far, without recording a single fifer.

“The inexperienced England spinners have definitely bowled better than Indian spinners in this Test," he said. "Speaking about each spinner, Kuldeep has been a positive for India, Jadeja has not been consistent but yes, R Ashwin has definitely not had his best series in India. It’s not often that you can go four Test matches in India without an Ashwin fifer or a four-fer."

India's hopes were pinned on wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav at the start of Day 3 to shave off the deficit.

