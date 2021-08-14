Celebration of a wicket should be subdued, like James Anderson: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja wants young bowlers to take up the example of James Anderson while celebrating a wicket. As skillful as Anderson is, he doesn't go overboard with his celebrations.

Ramiz Raja isn't happy with bowlers who celebrate too much. He took an indirect dig at the way Mohammed Siraj celebrated his wickets. The India fast bowler, on more than one occasion, kept a finger on his lips, giving the batsman a send-off.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Raja stated that the celebration of a wicket should be subdued since the bowler is already on top of the batsman after having dismissed him.

"There is no extravagant celebration when James Anderson picks up a wicket. The celebration after picking up a wicket should be a bit subdued. You have won the battle. Anderson doesn't put a finger on his lips and nor does he salute. So this is a lesson for the youngsters as to how to become a champion bowler. Your enjoyment should be graceful after picking up a wicket," Ramiz Raja opined.

James Anderson is a great role model for youngsters: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has also been impressed with the way James Anderson has worked towards becoming one of the best bowlers in the sport. The former Pakistan cricketer added that Anderson is a great example for up-and-coming youngsters.

"This is not the first time Anderson has picked up five wickets. He has picked up about 350 wickets after the age of thirty. He is a great role model for youngsters. If you look back at his career, he had just one goal and that was to become a champion bowler. Anderson chose the most difficult format to be a champion. If there is a bowling end on your name while you are playing, then that is the icing on the cake," Ramiz Raja concluded.

England will resume Day 3 on 119-3. India will look to take early wickets and that of skipper Joe Root will be crucial.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava