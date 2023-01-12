"Enough man, don’t pick so many wickets" - Dodda Ganesh's hilarious suggestion to Kuldeep Yadav

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh has cheekily suggested that left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav should not take a lot of wickets, as it increases the possibility of him being benched.

Kuldeep replaced Yuzvendra Chahal for India's second ODI of their home series against Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 12. The wrist-spinner impressed many with his bowling exploits, bagging three wickets while conceding 51 runs from his full quota of 10 overs.

Ganesh took to his Twitter handle to react to Kuldeep's impressive spell, mentioning that the spinner should avoid accounting for a lot of dismissals to be able to retain his place in the team.

The ex-cricketer wrote:

"Kuldeep, enough man. Don’t pick so many wickets. With 3 wkts already the odds of u being dropped for the next match are really high."

Notably, Kuldeep dismissed Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Dasun Shanaka in the second ODI fixture at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The left-arm spinner was included in the playing XI as Chahal was unavailable for selection owing to an injury. Speaking at the toss, Team India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Chahal is yet to recover from a shoulder injury that he picked up while fielding during the series opener.

Kuldeep Yadav was dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh despite being the Player of the Match in the first fixture

Kuldeep Yadav returned to India's Test team after a gap of almost 22 months when he was included in the playing XI for the Test series opener against Bangladesh in December last year.

The 28-year-old shone with both the bat and the ball in his comeback Test. The spinner started off by claiming a stunning five-wicket haul in the first innings. He followed it up by bagging three wickets in Bangladesh's second essay.

He also chipped in with a crucial knock with the bat, scoring 40 runs off 114 balls in India's first innings. His gritty eighth-wicket partnership of 87 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin took the side's total to 404.

Kuldeep Yadav was benched for the second Test despite his outstanding performance as KL Rahul and Co. opted to have an extra seamer for the contest, a decision that was criticized by many fans.

