"I'd like to think we'd be joint second" - Eoin Morgan names the favourites for the 2022 T20 World Cup

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan believes Australia are firm favorites for the T20 World Cup later this year. However, Morgan thinks England are well aware of the conditions down under and could go all the way.

The ICC, on Friday, announced the groups and fixture-list for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. England have been clubbed with Australia, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in the first group. The second pool consists of India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

ICC @ICC



All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets 👇

Speaking ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies, Morgan said defending champions and hosts Australia should start as favorites. He believes England will start as second favorites alongwith India and Pakistan.

"Given Australia won, they would go in favourites. I'd like to think we'd be joint second, if we continue on a reasonable run of form between now and then, probably with India and Pakistan. We know Australia's different, we know our guys play really well in Australia. It makes us feel a little bit more at ease than planning for conditions that we might not go in as one of the favourites. It makes us feel a little bit comfortable, we know what works in Australia," Morgan stated, as quoted by Perth Now.

England's dream of becoming the first team to hold both T20 and 50-over World Cup simultaneously came crashing down in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-finals. The 2010 champions had a dominant run before New Zealand ended their campaign in the semi-final.

"Development of our game is actually more important than the series win" - Eoin Morgan on the West Indies tour

England cricket team (Credits: Getty)

The England captain admitted that playing in the Big Bash League would benefit English players. Earmarking the upcoming West Indies series for the side's long-term development, the 35-year old added:

"Unless they play in finals or games that go to the wire in the Big Bash, I would agree with you but not many have been close games. Here will take them out of their comfort zone because West Indies are a very talented side. They bat to number 11 so they will take us out of the comfort zone. I think the whole tour, this one, is one where the development of our game is actually more important than the series win."

England Cricket @englandcricket



#WIvENG See inside the camp as our men prepare for their IT20 series with the West Indies! 🏏 🏝 See inside the camp as our men prepare for their IT20 series with the West Indies! 🏏 🏝 🎥#WIvENG

Also Read Article Continues below

England will play 11 T20Is before the World Cup in October against the likes of the West Indies, South Africa and India.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava