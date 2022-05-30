Eoin Morgan and Jofra Archer to commentate for Sky Sports during Test Matches in English summer

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan and fast bowler Jofra Archer are set to appear in new roles in the upcoming home summer. According to The Telegraph, the two elite cricketers will commentate on Test matches for Sky Sports, starting with the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

Archer has been out of action in international cricket since March 2021 and was ruled out of the entire summer with a stress fracture. The right-arm speedster was expected to make a comeback after multiple surgeries on his elbow. Unfortunately, he suffered another setback.

ICC @ICC



Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. Big blow for England ahead of this year's @T20WorldCup and the AshesJofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. Big blow for England ahead of this year's @T20WorldCup and the Ashes 👀Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. https://t.co/FPn99Q52oD

Meanwhile, Morgan will have a few limited-overs matches, starting with the three-game ODI series against the Netherlands in Amstelveen, beginning on June 17th. The 35-year-old will also lead England in white-ball games against India and South Africa during the summer.

"It’s important that I play it week by week to start with, and aim for the T20 World Cup" - Eoin Morgan

Middlesex v Gloucestershire - Vitality T20 Blast

Eoin Morgan, who did not bat in Middlesex's T20 Blast victory over Glamorgan, reflected on the injury he sustained during the West Indies tour. He said that it's critical to manage it well and have honest conversations with Robert Key. He told the Evening Standard:

"Particularly with getting injured recently on the West Indies tour, I need to be as honest as I can with Keysy and everyone else to make sure we are in the right position come Australia in October. I have always said that if I am on the way to a ground and feel done or cooked, or lacking the drive for it as a leader, I will communicate ASAP to Rob. But I think it’s important that I play it week by week to start with, and aim for the T20 World Cup."

Meanwhile, with Shane Warne's tragic death, and the retirement from commentary of Michael Holding and David Lloyd, Sky Sports have had to make significant changes to their commentary team this summer.

Mark Taylor will join the crew alongside Mel Jones, Simon Doull, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mark Butcher, and Ian Ward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat