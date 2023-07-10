"Even if they bowled bumpers on you, I am going to get you on strike" - Harry Brook to Chris Woakes in 3rd Ashes Test 

England won the third Ashes Test by three wickets at Headingley on Sunday, July 9, to keep their hopes of lifting the urn alive. Australia are still ahead in the five-Test series by 2-1.

England were 224 runs away from the win on the final day with all 10 wickets intact. They went into the lunch break at 153 for 4 as Mitchell Starc struck twice.

Starc dismissed Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow early in the second session to inspire a middle order collapse. However, a 59-run stand between Harry Brook (75) and Chris Woakes (32*) clawed England's way back in the chase.

Speaking to Chris Woakes in a video uploaded by England Cricket's official Twitter handle, Harry Brook revealed his confidence in his batting partner to face the Australian attack. He said:

"There wasn't going much around there. I knew that they were going to get you on strike, so I was trying to get you on strike. I had complete faith in you that you would face whatever they had. Even if they bowled bumpers on you, I am going to get you on strike."

Brook got out to Mitchell Starc when England were just 21 runs shy off the 251-run chase. Mark Wood smoked a Pat Cummins short ball over deep backward square leg for six.

Wood then played a stylish cover drive against Starc for a boundary before Woakes drove through the point to finish the game for the hosts. Speaking about the situation in their unbeaten 24-run stand, Woakes hailed Wood's vigour in the testing moments. He said:

"Obviously we were a bit nervous. But naturally we wouldn't be in that situation. (When) Wood hit those couple of boundaries, I genuinely felt we are over the line."

He added:

"We were actually talking about what they are likely to bowl. They were taking a few risks and going for stumps. Especially to Woody after he hit a six, they were going to bowl a wide bumper to him. And he played it perfectly and swayed it. It's an incredible cameo from Woody."

"There are so many ebbs and flows like every game" - Harry Brook on Ashes 2023

The third Test was the only game in this Ashes that folded up on the fourth day. The first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's went to the final day with both the games panning out in a thrilling fashion.

England fought hard on both occasions but had to settle as the second best side at the end. Speaking about the way Ashes 2023 has turned out so far, Brook said:

"I think there are so many ebbs and flows like every game (in the series). Either team could have won that. Obviously, we're still in there, which is unbelievable. Still two big games and we have got a week off now. So chill out and then come back."

England and Australia will now meet on July 19 for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

