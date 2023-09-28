"Even Pakistan or any other team will not match India" - Waqar Younis on World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis reckons that India have one of the strongest lineups for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023.

The legendary fast bowler opined that not just Pakistan, but the remaining teams will also find it tough to match India at the showpiece event. Younis pointed out how, apart from having a formidable playing XI, the Men in Blue also have enough firepower on the bench.

Speaking about India's World Cup 2023 squad on Thursday, Younis was quoted as saying by Star Sports:

"If we only talk about ticking the boxes, then we will see no other team can match India; even Pakistan or any other team will not match India right now because India also have good spinners, not only the spinners who are playing right now in starting XI such as Kuldeep (Yadav), (Ravindra) Jadeja but also they have a strong bench strength.

"So, if by any chance, they face any injuries, the players who are sitting at the bench can’t be ignored due to their fantastic current form."

Younis further emphasized that losing pacer Naseem Shah due to injury will have a big impact on Pakistan's chances. He suggested that the side will miss the new-all bowling partnership between Naseem and Shaheen Afridi, adding:

"Now, if I talk about Pakistan, they are miss-and-hit this time. The absence of Naseem Shah will be a big disadvantage because Naseem and Shaheen used to complement each other with new ball. The new ball is always crucial for us, not only for this World Cup but also if you can see overall matches, it has been always a very important factor for us over the years and in the past World Cups also.

"When we used to strike and take wickets with the new ball, then we use to get some momentum for staying in a better position in the game. So, the absence of Naseem Shah is a very big loss for Pakistan."

Naseem was ruled out of the World Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury. Hasan Ali replaced him in the squad for the showpiece event. Younis claimed that it won't be easy for Ali to make a comeback in such a big competition, elaborating:

"Though, Hasan Ali has been declared as his replacement; he has got a lot of experience and gave brilliant performances in the past as well, but I feel to suddenly come and perform in this kind of big stage will not be an easy task for him."

Calling Pakistan a weaker team compared to India, the cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that both teams will have to deal with the additional pressure of playing in front of the Ahmedabad crowd. He explained:

"Then again, as we all know, it will be the biggest game, mother of all the games. So, when you will play in Ahmedabad, which has one of the biggest and finest stadiums in the world, you will have to control your nerves and not only Pakistan will be under pressure since it is a weaker team as compared to India but India will be also under pressure because the crowd in the stadium will create pressure on both the teams and that will balance the pressure in the game.

"However, if we judge purely based on the team’s performance, clearly India definitely will be a better team."

India and Pakistan will lock horns in match number 12 of the World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

"I feel that I am very fortunate that I am not playing right now" - Waqar Younis on teams registering big scores in ODIs

During the discussion with Star Sports, Waqar Younis highlighted how teams registering scores over 350 have become a common affair in ODIs of late.

He predicted that it would be a big challenge for bowlers to win battles against batters in Indian conditions. Younis also mentioned it will get very tough for bowling teams if they fail to get early breakthroughs.

The 51-year-old explained:

"I feel that I am very fortunate that I am not playing right now, so I am out of there. So, I have not seen scores like 400 runs in my career when I used to play. Now, this is like a routine score such as 350, 375, 400 and also it’s not like that these big scores are not possible to chase rather these big score matches are always considered to be a danger one.

"Since the World Cup is in India this time, it is a mega tournament, we all know about the pitch conditions, and therefore, I feel the bowler will have a lot of trouble playing in these kind of pitches.

"If they can take some early wickets in the first 2-4 overs then they can save themselves to some extent otherwise if the batsmen is set then it will be really difficult for them to save runs."

The opening match of the World Cup 2023 will see England and New Zealand battle it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.