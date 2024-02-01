"Even the super seniors made me comfortable" - Rishabh Pant recalls debuting for India in 2017

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant spoke glowingly about the senior players helping him feel comfortable during his international debut in 2017.

Coming off an impressive 2016 Under-19 World Cup, the 26-year-old debuted for India in the final T20I of the three-match series against England in Bengaluru in February 2017.

Despite India winning by 75 runs, Pant faced only three deliveries and was unbeaten on five in their massive score of 202/6 in 20 overs.

On Star Sports' 'Believe' series, Pant recalled how he never felt the nerves, thanks to the players making him feel comfortable.

"The majority of the time I didn’t feel like that. I was in awe at the beginning. You had watched all of them on TV. But they were all welcoming. Even the super seniors made me comfortable. It’s the team culture to make everyone comfortable. And when it happens at the start, it's good. Because at 17-18 years you know nothing about life," said Pant.

He added:

"You have experiences, of course; I tried to learn as a kid. I think all of these things are a benefit, not everyone gets experiences like these. And the things you learn from your experiences help you a lot in your life. Your brain starts reading life like that."

Pant became arguably India's best match-winner in Tests over the last few years before his injury. The southpaw has scored 2,271 runs in red-ball cricket at an average of 43.67 with five centuries.

The Uttarakhand-born cricketer has also played 66 T20Is and 30 ODIs for India with over 1,800 runs, including a century and eight half-centuries.

"First time in my life I felt like my time in this world is up" - Rishabh Pant

Pant last played for India in the Test series against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Rishabh Pant opened up about feeling like his time in the world was up when he met with a horrific accident in December 2022.

The swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter suffered multiple injuries, including a ligament tear in his right knee and two cuts on his forehead, after being involved in a car crash.

"First time in my life I felt like my time in this world is up. During the accident I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I was feeling that someone saved me. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover. He said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time," said Pant.

Pant, who attended the IPL auction in December last year, is reportedly on track to return to action in the upcoming 2024 season to lead the Delhi Capitals.

The Capitals struggled last season in Pant's absence, finishing second from the bottom with only five wins in 14 games.

