"Even though he’s in opposition, I love watching him play" - Ben Stokes hails India star ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England captain Ben Stokes heaped praise on India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ahead of the second Test on Wednesday, July 2, in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Team India is currently in England for a five-Test series and are 1-0 down after losing the opening game in Leeds.

Speaking ahead of the Edgbaston Test, Stokes stated that he loved how Pant went about his business despite being in the rival team. The wicketkeeper struck two explosive hundreds in the Leeds Test, proving himself to be the best Indian batter in the match.

By hitting his seventh ton, Pant also went past MS Dhoni's tally of six as the leading Indian keeper-batter for most Test hundreds. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, July 1, Stokes credited the freedom given by the Indian management to Pant, which has allowed him to flourish. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Even though he’s in my opposition, I love watching him play. When you set a talent like him free, you saw what happens. Very dangerous player. I really enjoy watching him. Credit to him - 2 100s in the game. We know we're going to get a chances with the way Rishabh plays. On a different day, it could've looked different if one of them went straight up to the hand.

"But very dangerous player, we know what he brings to the Indian team. I really enjoy watching Rishabh. Don't think there's going to be any different how Rishabh takes it on."

The keeper-batter will want to fine-tune his keeping, given a chance off Harry Brook's bat went down in the first Test.

"Hopefully, we will see him play a part in this series, going forward" - Ben Stokes on Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite not being selected in the XI for the second Test, Stokes said he was thrilled to see fast bowler Jofra Archer back in the frame for red-ball cricket. The 34-year-old believes merely being in the dressing room will help Archer move forward, adding:

"It's been a long time since Joff's been in the Test environment. He's been playing white-ball cricket for England over the last couple of years. Being back with us, first and foremost is great for him. I think it'll be important for Joff to be around the group this week. It's been a long time and the last time he was in the Test dressing room was in a different regime. So, I felt it was important even if he didn't get selected this week, he spends time around the group. Hopefully, we will see him play a part in this series, going forward. The time spent by Joff with other individuals in this group is very important for the rest of the series."

Archer last played a Test in 2021.

