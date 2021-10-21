"Every bowler's nightmare and the emperor of entertainment" - Cricket fraternity wishes Virender Sehwag on his 43rd birthday

The cricketing fraternity extended warm wishes to legendary Indian batter Virender Sehwag as he turned 43 on Wednesday. Throughout his storied career on the field, Sehwag was renowned for playing an aggressive brand of cricket. He set a new trend for the opening batters in all formats of the game for the years to come.

Sehwag's former opening partner Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes on social media platforms by posting a picture with a special message. Other former teammates and opponents of Virender Sehwag soon also joined in with wishes for the Indian cricket stalwart.

Cricket fraternity extends special wishes to Virender Sehwag on his 43rd birthday

Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62

Have a great one 👊 My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything! Happy birthday pal!

Have a great one 👊@virendersehwag

Vinay Kumar R @Vinay_Kumar_R King of cricket and the emperor of entertainment, wishing Viru paa a very happy birthday. May you always be blessed with lots of joyous moments as you never fail to bring joy to millions of fans by your charismatic personality 🎂🤗 @virendersehwag

MANOJ TIWARY @tiwarymanoj You achieved the greatest landmarks because you were never worried achieving them. You entertained world cricket like very few did. Happy birthday to the one and only @virendersehwag Paji! You are an inspiration... ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySehwag

Ishant Sharma @ImIshant Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Viru Paaji. May you have a great day and the best year ahead!!🎂🎈 @virendersehwag

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Birthday wishes to you Viru paaji @virendersehwag thank you for so many great moments in cricket. Wishing you always the best in life & good health 🙌 #HappyBirthdayVirenderSehwag

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10 Wishing you a very happy birthday Viru paaji. Have a great year ahead with lots of success. @virendersehwag

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Happy birthday to one of the sweetest people I've ever known. As always wishing you abundance of happiness and love Bratha. Have a great year ahead @virendersehwag 🤗🤗

Mithun Manhas!! @MithunManhas Happy birthday Viru !! Wishing you the best of everything. Have a blessed year ahead @virendersehwag

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Happy Birthday to the man who was often the difference between a draw and a result. Have a great day partner @virendersehwag 🤗

We are listening to the same thing for the past many years: Sehwag on Pakistan's dubious record against India in World Cup events

Virender Sehwag recently spoke about the hype and debates that surface whenever India faces Pakistan in a World Cup match over the past few years. He reckoned that T20 was one format where Pakistan stand a chance to bag their first-ever victory over India in a World Cup match.

Speaking about the upcoming contest between India and Pakistan in a chat on ABP News, Sehwag said:

"We are listening to the same thing for the past many years. And the buildup is always the same that it's a huge game and it is. This topic is always in the discussion that Pakistan hasn't won a match against India in the World Cup and the debate about whether they can win this time is the same too."

He added:

"But if we talk about the current scenario and this format, then I think this is where Pakistan always has more chances because they might not play that well in the longer 50-over format. In this format, even one player can defeat any team. But still, Pakistan hasn't been able to do that, we'll see what happens on the 24th."

India have won both their practice games against England and Australia in a comprehensive manner. Considering their current form and squad strength, India will start as one of the favorites to win the trophy.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar