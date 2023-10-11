"Every team will not allow you to chase such a big score" - Irfan Pathan says Pakistan's bowling lacked sharpness in World Cup 2023 clash vs Sri Lanka

Irfan Pathan believes Pakistan need to fare better with the ball in their upcoming matches in World Cup 2023, highlighting that the top teams won't allow them to chase down massive totals.

Sri Lanka set a mammoth 345-run target for the Men in Green after opting to bat first in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10. Mohammad Rizwan (131*) and Abdullah Shafique (113) then helped their side chase down the target with six wickets and 10 deliveries to spare to register their second win of the tournament.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Pathan warned Pakistan that they can't afford to concede huge totals against more formidable units. He said:

"Their bowling needs sharpness. Pakistan will have to bowl better against the stronger teams, the top five or six teams. Every team will not allow you to chase such a big score."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that the likes of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are not at the top of their game. He stated:

"I have seen better Pakistan bowling units in World Cups. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are not in form. Shaheen Shah Afridi gave 66 runs in nine overs. It was a flat pitch for sure but he didn't pick up wickets with the new ball."

Pathan added that Iftikhar Ahmed and Hasan Ali's spells allowed Pakistan to limit Sri Lanka's score. He explained:

"The slightly good thing in the bowling was that Iftikhar Ahmed conceded only 22 runs in his four overs. Hasan Ali picked up wickets and tried to restrict runs in a difficult period and because of that Haris Rauf did not have that much trouble and Shaheen Shah Afridi could make a comeback in the end."

Iftikhar was Pakistan's most economical bowler, conceding 22 runs in his four overs. Hasan registered figures of 4/71 in 10 overs and picked up the vital wickets of Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, both of whom scored attacking centuries for Sri Lanka.

"I don't agree that he is not looking in his usual form because of Naseem Shah's absence" - Irfan Pathan on Shaheen Shah Afridi's struggles

Shaheen Shah Afridi registered figures of 1/66 in nine overs. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan was further asked whether Shaheen Shah Afridi is unable to build pressure because of the lack of support from the other end, to which he responded:

"I don't agree that he is not looking in his usual form because of Naseem Shah's absence. These are different pitches and I feel he is still troubled a little by his knee injury."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Pakistan left-arm pacer has still not fully recovered from the finger injury he suffered in the Asia Cup and that bowling on flat pitches has compounded his problems.

