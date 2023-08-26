"Everybody knows that Virat Kohli doesn't play the sweep shot very often" - Sanjay Bangar on the star batter's approach vs spinners

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently spoke about how senior batter Virat Kohli doesn't play the sweep shot very often while countering spinners. He opined that the opposition teams are also aware of this approach.

Reacting to Kohli's batting practice on Day 3 of India's preparatory camp for the Asia Cup 2023, Bangar stated that the seasoned campaigner will rely on targeting the gap between the mid-wicket and the square leg to accumulate runs against spinners.

He told Star Sports:

"From the visuals that I have seen, it is very clear that Virat Kohli is targeting the mid-wicket region. We saw him play some big shots and sweep. Everybody knows that Kohli doesn't play the sweep shot very often, so the field is set accordingly. He also played a lot of backfoot shots, using the depth of the crease."

Bangar, who has worked closely with Kohli, suggested that the batter's game has improved significantly since decided to not play with a high backlift. He added:

"Virat Kohli has been using his feet very well lately. There is a reason behind this improvement. There was a phase in between where he played with a high or a pre-loaded backlift. He is now playing bat tap, which is very helpful in judging the length of the ball. This is why his shot-making has become so brilliant."

Notably, the Indian team management has conducted a training camp in Alur, Bengaluru, as they gear up for the upcoming ODI continental showpiece.

"A provisional situation was created" - Sanjay Bangar on India's match simulation drill

According to Star Sports, the Indian batters batted in pairs on Day 3 of the camp. Sanjay Bangar suggested that the pairs were made considering the possible situations the team might face in the Asia Cup 2023.

He pointed out that Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill batted together, as they might have to do so in the upcoming tournament if India lost early wickets. Bangar mentioned that Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease together because India could promote a left-hander if needed.

The cricketer-turned-coach explained:

"Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill also batted together today. This was because if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get out early, those two will be at the crease. Similarly, if Virat is at the crease and the No. 4 gets out, India could promote a left-handed batter, which is why, he batted with Ravindra Jadeja and a provisional situation was created."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.