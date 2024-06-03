"Everyone knows Pakistan's batting is weak" - Mohammad Kaif on IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Mohammad Kaif reckons India won't be too concerned about Pakistan's batting heading into their 2024 T20 World Cup clash. However, he feels Rohit Sharma and company will be wary of the Men in Green's bowling.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. They will face Pakistan in their second group game at the same venue four days later.

While speaking on Star Sports, Kaif opined that Pakistan have a weak batting lineup that shouldn't worry India much.

"Everyone knows Pakistan's batting is weak. Fakhar Zaman plays a little fast. If he fires, he can probably win the match alone. Iftikhar Ahmad plays fast but other than that, everyone plays at a strike rate of 120 to 125. You are not that scared of their batting but are scared of their bowling," he said.

However, he added that the seam attack comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah could trouble the Men in Blue.

"They will have Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. Naseem Shah didn't come to play the World Cup in India. He was injured, but he is fit here. This will be a bouncy pitch. Naseem Shah is a very good bowler. If you talk about the Melbourne match that Virat Kohli won, if you see Naseem Shah's first spell, he got a nick and the catch was dropped at slip," Kaif elaborated.

Virat Kohli scored a match-winning unbeaten 82 off 53 in India's 2022 T20 World Cup group game against Pakistan. Although he wasn't dropped off Naseem's bowling, the right-arm seamer bowled a terrific spell of 1/23 in four overs.

"I believe this is an even contest" - Mohammad Kaif on India vs Pakistan clash

Pakistan suffered a 0-2 defeat in their recent series against England.

In the same segment, Mohammad Kaif noted that the India-Pakistan game will be an even contest despite Babar Azam and company's recent defeats against England.

"It doesn't matter what form Pakistan comes with. They are coming after losing in England but we know Pakistan's history. They are coming after losing but can suddenly do anything. They played the final last time. So I believe this is an even contest," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the conditions in New York will favor the Pakistan seamers.

"The reason for that is the New York Stadium is open, so their fast bowlers will get swing, and since the Adelaide curator has made the pitch, it will be hard and bouncy. On this pitch, although India are a very strong and balanced team, they have spinners and fast bowlers, Bumrah is there and Kuldeep will play, and players are in form, Virat Kohli has form, I believe it's an even contest," Kaif elaborated.

India have won six of their seven T20 World Cup clashes against Pakistan. Their only defeat was a 10-wicket loss in Dubai in the 2021 edition.

