"Everyone's numbers fall in South Africa, but his have gone up" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli as a Test batter

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for excelling in difficult overseas batting conditions in Tests. He pointed out that Kohli, unlike most batting greats, has better numbers in South Africa than his overall career average.

Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. While the modern batting great amassed 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 in 123 Tests, his 891 runs in nine Tests in South Africa came at a better average of 49.50.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Kohli impressed with the bat in South Africa, considered amongst the toughest batting conditions worldwide.

"He said we had to conquer Australia, England and South Africa, as we don't get respect. Indians question you about what you have done in Australia, England and South Africa. His numbers in South Africa are head and shoulders above the rest. Even if you see the greatest of greats, everyone's numbers fall in South Africa, but his have gone up," he said (12:25).

Chopra added that Kohli performed well against Australia away from home and decently in England after a disastrous first tour.

"He has an average of nearly 50 (in South Africa). The toughest conditions to bat, he has gone there and conquered them. He went to Australia and said that he has to hoist his flag and tell everyone who Kohli is. He had one bad year in England, but then he comes back and conquers England as well," he observed.

Virat Kohli scored 1542 runs at an average of 46.72 in 18 Tests in Australia. He aggregated 1096 runs at an average of 33.21 in 17 Tests in England.

"It's not that he was technically very well equipped always or a complete batter" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli repeatedly fell prey to deliveries outside the off-stump in BGT 2024-25. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Virat Kohli for working on his technical deficiencies and other aspects of his game.

"It's not that he was technically very well equipped always or a complete batter. You have to work hard. He used to get the outside edge. So he worked on that. If he faced any other difficulty, he worked on that. He worked on fitness, temperament, and diet," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Kohli had a purple patch in Tests between 2016 and 2019.

"There was a time when he scored 16 centuries in 69 innings. Outstanding, without a shadow of doubt. He has struck seven double centuries. No one has scored more double centuries than him in India's history. There are players with six and five, but he is the only guy with seven, in which, I think, four came in one season. Seven came between 2016 and 2019. He was absolutely brilliant," Chopra elaborated.

Virat Kohli amassed 4208 runs at an average of 66.79 in 43 Tests between 2016 and 2019. He struck 16 centuries, including all seven of his double hundreds, in those four years.

