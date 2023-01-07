"Everyone's thinking is not in favor of him slightly" - Aakash Chopra on the importance of the 3rd India vs Sri Lanka T20I for Shubman Gill

Aakash Chopra believes Shubman Gill will have to make it count in the third T20I against Sri Lanka as most people are not in favor of him opening for India in the game's shortest format.

Gill played an ungainly shot to be dismissed for just five runs in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday, January 5. The opener managed just seven runs in the first game of the three-match series before he was caught plumb in front of the wickets while playing a cross-batted shot against Maheesh Theekshana.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra previewed the third T20I to be played in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7. He highlighted the game's importance to Gill, explaining:

"I don't see any change in the batting order. It is an extremely important game for Shubman Gill. He has played only two T20Is but the career-defining innings has not come and everyone's thinking is not in favor of him slightly."

Chopra reckons Ishan Kishan will have to play a substantial knock for the Men in Blue to emerge triumphant, elaborating:

"So it is absolutely imperative that Shubman Gill takes advantage of this opportunity. Ishan Kishan came with a huge reputation, he showed a few glimpses in the first match as well, he will have to play a big knock now if India have to win this game."

Kishan came into the series against Sri Lanka on the back of a belligerent double century in the final ODI against Bangladesh. The wicketkeeper-batter played a decent 37-run knock in the first T20I but was dismissed for just two runs in the second game.

"He will have to make the best of this chance" - Aakash Chopra on Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi made his international debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

Aakash Chopra feels Rahul Tripathi also needs to grab his chance, reasoning:

"Rahul Tripathi is getting a chance at No. 3. He is getting it in this series but in the next one, if Kohli, Rohit and KL Rahul come back, he will not get it. I know it is a little harsh, it is just the second match of his career for India, but he will have to make the best of this chance."

As for the rest of the Indian batting lineup, Chopra said:

"Suryakumar Yadav will still come at No. 4. Hardik Pandya will be seen either at No. 5 or No. 6. Deepak Hooda batted well in the first game, you will expect from him again. This ground can be good for Axar because Bapu will like this sort of pitch, there will be turn, big boundaries, and he is batting a lot these days."

Axar Patel has excelled with the bat in the first two matches. While Deepak Hooda played a blazing unbeaten 41-run knock in the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century in the second game.

Poll : Will Shubman Gill score 30+ runs in the final T20I against Sri Lanka? Yes No 0 votes