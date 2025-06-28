“Everyone thinks I’m talented” - Former India coach’s huge statement on KL Rahul’s inconsistency amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes KL Rahul's inconsistencies in Tests have stemmed from trying to live up to expectations and the outside noise. The 33-year-old is coming off a sensational 137 in India's first Test defeat to England earlier this week at Leeds.

Despite the flashes of brilliance, Rahul's Test career has been largely underwhelming. The stylish batter averages under 35 in 59 Tests, with his away average dropping to an even worse 32.67.

Rahul has often started tough away tours well before fading away gradually, resulting in sub-par Test numbers.

Talking about the possible reason behind his inconsistencies, Nayar said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"You start thinking this is what you need to do, and this is what you need to achieve, and people keep talking about your potential and your talent, and you keep adding more pressure saying that because everyone thinks I'm talented and because I have the potential, I need to live up to it, and those expectations sometimes weigh on you your shoulders, and those expectations sometimes really pull you down in a lot of ways and don't let you be you."

He continued:

"It takes the fun out of the game. This doesn't let you play the kind of cricket you want to play, and more than anything it kills your instinct completely. So it makes you a very predetermined player, devoid of natural flow."

Despite the mediocre overall Test numbers, Rahul has scored six out of his nine centuries in SENA countries. His Leeds ton was his third in English conditions in the red-ball format.

"Use skill as a medium to address the mind" - Abhishek Nayar on his method with KL Rahul

Abhishek Nayar opened up on using KL Rahul's apparent skills to help him overcome the mental aspect of his game. The 33-year-old debuted for India in Tests in 2014 and has been arguably their most versatile batter across formats.

However, his inconsistencies have forced the Indian management to drop the veteran batter several times in all formats. While Rahul has re-established himself in the Test and ODI formats, he remains out of the T20I setup.

"All I can tell you is, the way I've always tried to handle things is to first try and address the skill, and then use skill as a medium to address the mind. I have this belief system that if it's meant to be, it will be. If it's not, it's just not the time. I always believed that he was doing all the right things, and it was just not converting," said Nayar (via the aforementioned source).

He continued:

"The pitches in that series (Border-Gavaskar Trophy), bar MCG, had a lot of grass. I remember telling him you need to understand this part of the sport as well. We want to score hundreds, we want to do things, but sometimes when you score 270 in a series, you need to be happy about it. And not think about what if I scored 350 or what if I scored 400."

"I'm not saying be satisfied, but you also have to acknowledge the fact that you were not part of the Test team very recently, and you come to Australia back in a position that that you weren't batting in, and you still managed to hold onto that position at end of it."

Rahul will be back in action when India look to even the five-match series against England in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2.

