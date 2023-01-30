"Everyone thought his graph will start growing up with the kind of innings he has played" - Gautam Gambhir on Ishan Kishan's recent struggles

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has been surprised by Ishan Kishan's performances since his destructive double century against Bangladesh. Gambhir feels that the young batter needs to learn to rotate strike on tough pitches.

Kishan, who scored the fastest ODI double-hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month, hasn't hit a 50 since. The youngster's highest ODI score has been 17 in three innings since then and his best T20I score since that glorious knock has been 37 in five innings.

#BANvIND 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧.He is the fourth Indian to do so. Take a bow, @ishankishan51 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍 🔥🔥𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧.He is the fourth Indian to do so. Take a bow, @ishankishan51 💥💥#BANvIND https://t.co/Mqr2EdJUJv

Speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir observed that Ishan Kishan's graph has only gone down since that double-hundred, contrary to expectations:

"I think these young players need to learn quickly how to rotate strike because, on a wicket like this, it's not gonna be easy to go down the ground and hit those big sixes.

"It's a surprise because of the way he batted in Bangladesh after scoring that double-hundred. He has struggled after that, everyone thought his graph will start growing up with the kind of innings he has played."

The ongoing T20 series against New Zealand has seen Kishan compile scores of 4 and 19 in the first two games. He is still likely to get an opportunity in the third T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1) and will want to make the most of it.

"Indian unit as a batting unit has struggled against spin" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gautam Gambhir further claimed that India's batting as a whole hasn't been as efficient against spin. He referenced Ishan Kishan's dismissal off Michael Bracewell in the second T20I, with the off-spinner castling Kishan with a superb delivery.

Gambhir added:

"It's not only one chink in his armour. Indian unit as a batting unit has struggled against spin. Just the ability to not be able to manoeuvre, it's easy to hit those big sixes but the ability to rotate strikes consistently.

"And there was enough purchase for spinners as well. It was pretty much evident when you got Michael Bracewell against Ishan Kishan."

Follow Live: #INDvsNZ | 1st T20IOUT! Bowled! India suffer early setback in 177 chase. Michael Bracewell castles local boy Ishan Kishan (4) with a peachIND 10/1 after 1.3 oversFollow Live: bit.ly/3HCnaIO #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ | 1st T20IOUT! Bowled! India suffer early setback in 177 chase. Michael Bracewell castles local boy Ishan Kishan (4) with a peachIND 10/1 after 1.3 oversFollow Live: bit.ly/3HCnaIO https://t.co/04dSocPrIw

India scraped through to a six-wicket win in the second T20I in Lucknow after restricting New Zealand to 99, taking 19.5 overs to reach the target. They will want to put together a much more convincing display in the final T20I in Ahmedabad.

