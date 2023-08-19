“Everyone was waiting for this” - Ravi Bishnoi reflects on Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive comeback

Young Team India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi stated that everyone was happy to see pacer Jasprit Bumrah back and bowling in good rhythm on comeback.

Bumrah won the Player of the Match on comeback to international cricket for his figures of 2/24 as the Men in Blue beat Ireland by 2 runs (DLS method) in a rain-curtailed first T20I in Dublin on Friday, August 18.

The visitors, led by Bumrah, bowled first after winning the toss. The skipper conceded a four first ball, but cleaned up Andy Balbirnie (4) off the very next delivery. He also dismissed Lorcan Tucker (0) in the same over as the batter attempted a fancy ramp.

Reflecting on Bumrah’s comeback performance, Bishnoi said:

“It was his first match nearly after 11 months. First ball he bowled was on the legs, but after that the five balls he bowled was so good to see. Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah and it was so good to see him back in his rhythm."

The Men in Blue were impressive with the ball in the first half and reduced Ireland to 31/5. However, Barry McCarthy (51* off 33) and Curtis Campher (39 off 33) lifted the hosts as they ended up posting 139/7. McCarthy stood out with his big-hitting, striking four fours and as many sixes.

In response, India were 47/2 in 6.5 overs when no further play was possible and the visitors were declared winners on DLS method.

“We were a bit unfortunate that the match was curtailed by the rain. Overall, we have played good cricket. We bowled really well and got good start from our openers as well. If not for those wickets, we lost in the last over, we might have been in a very good condition,” Bishnoi said.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19) added 46 in the chase before Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma (0) off successive deliveries.

“I was bowling aggressively and was trying to pick more wickets” - Bishnoi

Apart from Bumrah, pacer Prasidh Krishna and Bishnoi himself claimed two scalps each. The leg-spinner was highly economical, registering figures of 2/23, while also getting the big wickets of Paul Stirling (11) and Mark Adair (16).

Ireland batters found it tough to get him away and adopted a defensive ploy. Speaking about the same, the 22-year-old said:

“It must be their game play. But I was bowling aggressively and was trying to pick more wickets.”

On being in and out of the playing XI, he added that he is learning a lot with experience.

“I was in West Indies for the five-match series, I played in one match and didn’t played the rest four. But I was ready that whenever I will get a chance I will give my 100 per cent. I was ready for that opportunity,” Bishnoi said.

The second India vs Ireland T20I will be played at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.