"Everyone wants to beat India in India" - Imam-ul-Haq sets sights on 2023 World Cup

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq hopes the Men in Green can beat Rohit Sharma and Co. in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup later this year on Indian soil. The left-handed opener acknowledged that their preparations are on point, which kicked off during the 2019 edition.

Pakistan are yet to beat India in the 50-over World Cups, with the Men in Blue's unbeaten run dating back to their first contest in 1992. India, led by Virat Kohli, beat their arch-rivals comprehensively in the last edition of the ODI World Cup in England, spearheaded by Rohit Sharma's hundred four years ago.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Imam said Pakistan have a balanced side and that the matches leading to the Asia Cup should keep them in good stead.

"We had already started thinking about the 2023 World Cup during the 2019 World Cup," the southpaw said. "Everyone wants to beat India in India and perform well. Our preparations for the upcoming World Cup are pretty good.

"We have formed a balanced side, which is playing regularly. We will get eight matches before the Asia Cup, which is adequate in my opinion."

On the sidelines, the BCCI and PCB are engaged in a dispute regarding the venue for the Asia Cup and World Cup. The PCB has vowed not to send its team to India for the World Cup if the Men in Blue doesn't visit their neighboring country for the continental event.

"The competition for the opening spot is a good thing for the side" - Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul Haw further stated that youngsters performing beyond potential in the PSL is a boon as it prompts the existing players to raise their game. He added:

"The competition for the opening spot is a good thing for the side. When you see players come into the team with a new batting style, it improves your own performance. These youngsters bat with a fearless approach in PSL as well, which is great to see. It also helps us, who have been playing for six to seven years, realise that we need to improve our game."

The 27-year-old will be in action during the upcoming ODI series on home soil against New Zealand. The hosts will be keen to clinch that after losing one earlier this year to the same opposition.

