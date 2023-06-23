"Everything I tried made no difference" - James Anderson on Edgbaston pitch after first Ashes 2023 Test

England's legendary bowler James Anderson opened up on how hard he had to work on what was a placid pitch in Edgbaston for the first Ashes 2023 Test. He managed to pick up just one wicket in the entire game and surprsingly was the weak link of the pace trio from the hosts.

Anderson claimed that he tried everything he could but just couldn't get enough purchase out of the pitch. He wasn't given the second new ball even late on Day 5 when England were desperate for victory.

In his column in The Telegraph, here's what James Anderson had to say about the Edgbaston pitch:

"That pitch was like kryptonite for me. There was not much swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement, no bounce and no pace. I’ve tried over the years to hone my skills so I can bowl in any conditions but everything I tried made no difference. I felt like I was fighting an uphill battle."

If all pitches are like that then I am done in the Ashes series: James Anderson

James Anderson also seemed a bit frustrated on not being able to contribute well in Edgbaston. Skipper Ben Stokes wanted a flat pitch for their Bazball ideology and they got one in the first Test. However, Anderson feels he won't be able to make an impact if such pitches are dished out in the remainder of the series as well.

On this, he stated:

"There was a bit of rustiness but I gave it everything I could. Having played for a long time, I realise you can’t take wickets every game. Sometimes it is not your week. It felt like that for me. It’s a long series and hopefully I can contribute at some point, but if all the pitches are like that I’m done in the Ashes series."

It will be interesting to see if England rest Anderson in the next Test to bring in the X-factor of Mark Wood.

