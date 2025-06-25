"Exceptional cricket" - Fans react as Ben Stokes-led side chase 371 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Ben Stokes-led England beat Shubman Gill's India by five wickets as they successfully chased down 371 against India on Day 5 of the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. This was their second 350-plus chase at the venue and a consecutive win against India while chasing a 370+ target at home.

Ben Duckett led the chase, scoring 149 runs off 170 balls with the help of one six and 21 boundaries. The southpaw put on an 188-run partnership with Zak Crawley (65) for the opening stand. Later, Joe Root and Jamie Smith stayed unbeaten on 53 (44) and 44 (55), ensuring England achieved the target in 82 overs. Smith, in particular, hit the match-winning six off Ravindra Jadeja to take his team over the line.

Fans on X lauded Ben Stokes and company for their exceptional show with the bat in the fourth innings. One user wrote:

"It was expected, U can't win a test match in any conditions when you have only one specialist bowler in ur team. Well played England."

Another user commented:

"The mindset of England is crystal clear. They were always going for the win and the belief was there."

A third user added:

"One thing to say here. England plays exceptional cricket."

Here are a few more reactions:

Ben Stokes reserves special praise for Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley as England go 1-0 ahead in Test series against India

England captain Ben Stokes lauded openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley for their stellar partnership as England chased down 371 against India to go 1-0 ahead in the five-match series. The all-rounder also credited Josh Tongue, who bagged seven wickets in the contest. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Duckett unbelievable, opening the batting and chasing is tough. His stand with Crawley, getting that set us up brilliantly. The way Zak was able to stay composed and get 60 was important as well. They complement each other nicely. Chasing down totals gives you confidence but it's not dead-set that's how it goes. It's been a great start to the series."

"Tongue's spells were game-changing," Stokes added.

The 34-year-old further backed his decision to bowl first in the contest:

"You don't know what'll happen before a ball's bowled, you take the choice that you think is best. We thought of what'll give us the best chance to win while deciding to bowl. Didn't think I should've made a different call at any time."

The second Test between India and England will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 2.

