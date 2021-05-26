"Excited to join" - Sam Billings reacts to England call-up for Test series against New Zealand 

Kent wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings is excited to join the England squad in London for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which will start on June 2.

England head coach Chris Silverwood also included Nottinghamshire batsman Haseeb Hameed in the squad for the series. Hameed grabbed everybody's attention with consistent scores in the ongoing County Championship.

Billings expressed his gratitude to fans and his excitement about joining the English team on Twitter.

"Thank you everyone who has reached out. Much appreciated and very excited to join up with the Test lads," Billings wrote on Twitter.

Thankyou everyone who has reached out. Much appreciated and very excited to join up with the Test lads 🙌🏼



Thoughts with Ben, gutted for him. Know the feeling all too well. No doubt he’ll be back stronger 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/XJx0brRLOw — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 26, 2021

Gutted for him: Sam Billings on Ben Foakes' injury

Both Billings and Hameed came into the side in the place of wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, who suffered a hamstring tear during a county game against Middlesex at the Kia Oval.

Sam Billings shared his thoughts for the injured cricketer while reacting to his Test call-up.

"Thoughts with Ben, gutted for him. Know the feeling all too well. No doubt he’ll be back stronger," Billings wrote on Twitter.

Although he has represented England in 22 ODIs and 30 T20I matches, Billings is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game. He will look to make the opportunity count and stake a claim in the red-ball side, with the high-profile five-match Test series against India around the corner.

The right-handed batsman has a decent record in first-class cricket. He has represented Kent, scoring 3189 runs from 71 games at an average of 34.29. Billings also has six centuries and 14 fifties his name.

Sam Billings has played only one County game this season after returning from India in the wake of IPL 2021 being postponed. He managed only 11 runs in a rain-marred game against Glamorgan at Canterbury.

Get well soon, Foakesy 🙏



Welcome Haseeb and Bilbo 👏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 26, 2021

The two-match Test series will begin on June 2 (Wednesday) at Lord's. The action then shifts to Edgbaston for the second and final Test, which will start on June 10.