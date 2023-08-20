"Expecting a lot more from Arshdeep Singh" - Aakash Chopra on seamer's fluctuating recent performances

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Arshdeep Singh hasn't dished out consistent performances lately and added that he expects more from the left-arm seamer.

Arshdeep registered figures of 1/35 in four overs in India's two-run win via the DLS method in the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide, Dublin, on Friday, August 18. He conceded 22 runs in the final over of the Ireland innings, which could have proved costly in the end.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Indian bowling heading into the second T20I on Sunday (August 20) at the same venue. Regarding Arshdeep's inconsistency, he said:

"Arshdeep - it's interesting that we are seeing a lot of ups and downs. He was unfortunately not used that well in the IPL and after that, he has been trying to find his rhythm intermittently. He bowls a lot of wides and at times the ball doesn't get pitched at the right spot."

The former Indian opener added:

"He proved expensive in the last two overs in the last match. So I am personally expecting a lot more from Arshdeep Singh. Bumrah, Arshdeep, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi - these four bowlers will pick up the majority of the wickets today also because these four bowlers have very good qualities."

Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep shared the seven wickets to fall in Ireland's innings in the series opener. While the former three picked up two wickets apiece, the Punjab seamer accounted for one dismissal.

"If you want to see wickets in his account, you will have to bowl him with the new ball" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is often used with the new ball in T20 cricket.

Aakash Chopra doesn't expect Washington Sundar to be at his wicket-taking best. He reasoned:

"If you want to use Washington Sundar properly as a bowler, if you want to see wickets in his account, you will have to bowl him with the new ball, but he won't be able to bowl with the new ball because he won't get a chance."

The renowned commentator wants the Indian seamers to bowl the majority of the powerplay overs. He elaborated:

"When the ball is swinging and the pitch is green, you want to go with Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh. Why should you bowl even one over of spin? Don't do it if it's not required, although you can do that for Paul Stirling as the ball will hit the stumps if he plays across the line."

Chopra reckons Ravi Bishnoi should be the preferred option if a spinner is required to bowl in the first six overs. While observing that India's bowling is not that big a concern, he added that they shouldn't allow Ireland to get away as they did in the last game, especially considering the lack of depth in the visitors' batting lineup.

