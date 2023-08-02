"Experiments karte rahoge toh kaise banega 100 centuries"- Top 10 funny memes from first innings as India reach 351/5 in 3rd ODI vs WI

After a couple of disappointing batting performances, Team India made a strong comeback in the 3rd ODI against West Indies by notching up 351/5 in 50 overs. The series was level at 1-1 going into this contest in Tarouba.

West Indies won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first on a decent batting surface. Ishan Kishan (77) continued his good form and brought up his third half-century of the series. Along with Shubman Gill (85), he gave the Men in Blue a great start with a 143-run partnership.

In the middle-order, Sanju Samson (51) capitalized on his opportunity and hit an impactful half-century, making sure that the innings did not lose steam after the stellar opening partnership.

Hardik Pandya (70*) anchored the innings well in the second half and produced a big finish in the end to take India past the 350-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav (35) also chipped in with a useful knock in the final 10 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the 3rd ODI between the two sides. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



The captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Asian games,



The man,



The myth,



Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 8 runs in 14 balls today against Westendies



Indian team captain 🤝 Academy NBDC Department ‍ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/blJbcWIxSj The Vice-captain of Indian team for the upcoming Ireland series,The captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Asian games,The man,The myth,Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 8 runs in 14 balls today against WestendiesIndian team captain 🤝 Academy NBDC Department

𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 @bholination



Matches - 26

Avg - 23

Last 6 innings- 0 , 0 , 0 , 19 , 25 , 35



He is improving guys. #JusticeForSurya pic.twitter.com/1pgkVoraCn Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs:-Matches - 26Avg - 23Last 6 innings- 0 , 0 , 0 , 19 , 25 , 35He is improving guys.

"It felt really great to spend some time in the middle" - India batter Sanju Samson on his 51-run knock

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Team India batter Sanju Samson reflected on his half-century and said:

"It felt really great to spend some time in the middle and score some runs and contribute for the team. I had different plans for different bowlers. I wanted to use my feet and dominate the bowlers by disturbing their line and length. It is a challenging thing, having to adjust to playing in different batting positions while representing the country."

On his thought process about adapting to different batting positions, Samson added:

"I have played domestic cricket for the last 8-9 years and for India here and there, so it gives you a bit of understanding of playing in different batting positions. It is the number of overs you get, and it is not about batting position, so you have to prepare accordingly."